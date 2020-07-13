488 Apartments for rent in Falls Church, VA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Falls Church apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
56 Units Available
Falls Church
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,317
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,579
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
1129 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
Contact for Availability
Falls Church
Pearson Square
410 South Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,858
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,718
1798 sqft
Enjoy modern sophistication with condominium-level finishes and amenities unlike any other apartment residence in Falls Church. Community is wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. Features gym, pool, guest suite, dog park, business center and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
12 Units Available
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,235
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
780 sqft
This luxury community includes units with new kitchens, ample closet space and large picture windows. Residents can take advantage of clubhouse, fitness center and wade-in pool. Located close to the Capital Beltway Outer Loop.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
11 Units Available
Loren
6410 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,728
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1250 sqft
Stunning apartments with high ceilings, balconies and wood plank vinyl flooring. Designed with granite countertops and stainless steel GE appliances. Beautiful landscaping. Minutes from area shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
12 Units Available
Falls Church
Merrill House Apartments
210 E Fairfax St, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,339
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,464
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1115 sqft
Elegant apartments in a smoke-free community. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, walk-in closets, carpeting and central AC/heat. Community offers pool, picnic area and BBQ. Near parks, attractions and transit.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
31 Units Available
Pimmit Hills
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1227 sqft
Convenient amenities including extra storage and in-unit laundry. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to shopping at Tyson's Galleria and Tyson's Corner Center. Centered between I-495, and I-66 for easy access. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
18 Units Available
Idylwood
Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,314
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1078 sqft
Idyllic apartment community situated off of Leesburg Pike. Close to West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
21 Units Available
Lake Barcroft
Munson Hill Towers
6129 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,375
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1107 sqft
Luxury community within a short drive of Tyson's Corner and D.C. Community amenities include concierge service, a business center, on-site recycling, a pool and playground. Homes offer large closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
25 Units Available
Merrifield
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,937
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,358
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,549
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
11 Units Available
Falls Church
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,630
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,509
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1023 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 08:48pm
11 Units Available
Barcroft View Apartments
6001 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,398
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,998
1140 sqft
Located within minutes of I-66, Capital Beltway and I-395. Floor plans feature one, two or three bedrooms. Utilities included. Personal patio or balcony. Hardwood floors. Access to pool, playground and picnic area with grills.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
16 Units Available
Falls Church
West Broad
301 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,669
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,323
1168 sqft
Just minutes from Benjamin Banneker Park and Southgate Village Shoppes, this community offers EV charging stations, a cyber lounge and free Wi-Fi in common areas. Apartments include kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and keyless entry systems.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
Skyline Towers
5599 Seminary Rd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,398
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,598
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1235 sqft
Situated in the heart of Bailey's Crossroads in Falls Church, VA. The units feature in-unit laundry and balconies with stunning views of national monuments and the Potomac River. Luxury building features concierge, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
131 Units Available
Mission Lofts
5600 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1089 sqft
Discover modern living at Mission Lofts Apartments in Falls Church, VA. Each of the 156, brand-new, one- and two-bedroom handcrafted loft-style apartments offer timeless and meticulous interior details.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated August 1 at 12:51am
15 Units Available
Falls Church
Lincoln at Tinner Hill
455 S Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1156 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, large closets and large balconies. Community features a deluxe 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, game room, pool, beautifully landscaped courtyards and business center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
1 Unit Available
Columbia View
3416 Spring Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and wall-to-wall carpeting, located close to Bailey's Crossroad Mall. Residents have access to such amenities as a fully-equipped fitness center, bike lockers and free parking.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2803 Flagmaker Dr.
2803 Flagmaker Drive, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1760 sqft
2803 Flagmaker Dr.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
273 Gundry Drive
273 Gundry Drive, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1700 sqft
Fully renovated townhouse in sought after Falls Church City School District. Hardwood floors on the main and upper levels with carpet in the basement family room. Gas stove, furnace, and hot water.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
200 N. Maple Avenue #514
200 North Maple Avenue, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1039 sqft
Park Towers: 1000+ s.f. in the Heart of Falls Church City, Utilities Included, Pool. - Bright, neutral 1000+ sq ft 5th floor north-facing unit overlooking the pool.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
706 N WEST STREET
706 North West Street, Falls Church, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
1824 sqft
CHARMING UPDATED FARMHOUSE STYLE HOME ON LARGE LOT WITH 4 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULLY RENOVATE BATHS. LARGE DETACHED OVERSIZED 2 CAR GARAGE. UPDATED MARBLE COUNTER TOPS AND NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. LARGE DINING ROOM OFF KITCHEN. 2 ZONE CENTRAL AC.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
444 W BROAD STREET
444 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1061 sqft
Commuters delight, close to Beltway, I-66, Routes 7 and 29. Approximately 1.5 miles to West Falls Church or East Falls Church Metro Stations. W & OD Trail accessible via Pennsylvania Ave side street. Harris Teeter nearby.

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
702 E BROAD STREET
702 East Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,700
5617 sqft
Custom home in the heart of Falls Church City! 4 finished levels with tons of updates and upgrades throughout. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large center island, separate dining room.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
300 S MAPLE AVENUE
300 South Maple Avenue, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
640 sqft
We have a newly updated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom for rent plus utilities. The lease period would be 1 year, consideration would be given to multiple years. This apartment is pretty much in the middle of all the action of downtown Falls Church City.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
513 BROAD STREET W
513 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
1032 sqft
FALLS CHURCH CITY ** Gorgeous 1BR+den, 1.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Falls Church, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Falls Church apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

