All apartments in Fairview Beach
Find more places like 6145 5TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairview Beach, VA
/
6145 5TH STREET
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:34 AM

6145 5TH STREET

6145 5th Street · (540) 775-5661
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6145 5th Street, Fairview Beach, VA 22485

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Short Term Available! All Utilities Included!!Fully Furnished!!!Completely renovated-entire Potomac River water view home. This property was taken all the way down to the studs. All of the exterior siding was removed. It now has a new roof siding insulation, hot water heater, washer and dryer, all appliances, insulated windows, and central air and heating systems are completely new. The entire house is like a brand new home. Be the first! Available starting late March 2020. Walk to restaurants or the marina and beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6145 5TH STREET have any available units?
6145 5TH STREET has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6145 5TH STREET have?
Some of 6145 5TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6145 5TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6145 5TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6145 5TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6145 5TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview Beach.
Does 6145 5TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6145 5TH STREET does offer parking.
Does 6145 5TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6145 5TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6145 5TH STREET have a pool?
No, 6145 5TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6145 5TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 6145 5TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6145 5TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6145 5TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 6145 5TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6145 5TH STREET has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6145 5TH STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VABethesda, MDReston, VAManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VACamp Springs, MDAquia Harbour, VAStafford Courthouse, VACherry Hill, VAFalmouth, VATriangle, VADumfries, VA
Neabsco, VAMontclair, VAIndian Head, MDMarumsco, VADale City, VAWoodbridge, VABensville, MDSpotsylvania Courthouse, VAAccokeek, MDLake Ridge, VALorton, VALaurel Hill, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity