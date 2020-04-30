6145 5TH STREET

Amenities
Short Term Available! All Utilities Included!!Fully Furnished!!!Completely renovated-entire Potomac River water view home. This property was taken all the way down to the studs. All of the exterior siding was removed. It now has a new roof siding insulation, hot water heater, washer and dryer, all appliances, insulated windows, and central air and heating systems are completely new. The entire house is like a brand new home. Be the first! Available starting late March 2020. Walk to restaurants or the marina and beach.