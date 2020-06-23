All apartments in Fairfax
Find more places like 4218 UNIVERSITY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
4218 UNIVERSITY DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4218 UNIVERSITY DRIVE

4218 University Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairfax
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4218 University Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Beautifully remodeled 2 level home in Fairfax City! Only $3100/month! Open layout, filled with natural light. Kitchen and all bathrooms have been completely updated. Hardwood floors throughout. Full size washer/dryer. Large storage room and plenty of closet space throughout. 2 wood burning fireplaces. Basement level media room. Plenty of street parking along with the attached driveway. 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms & XL backyard PRIME location - quick walk to George Mason University, Old Town Fairfax, public transportation. Commuter's dream!Perfect for multiple GMU students / young professionals to sharePet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4218 UNIVERSITY DRIVE have any available units?
4218 UNIVERSITY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 4218 UNIVERSITY DRIVE have?
Some of 4218 UNIVERSITY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4218 UNIVERSITY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4218 UNIVERSITY DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4218 UNIVERSITY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4218 UNIVERSITY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 4218 UNIVERSITY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4218 UNIVERSITY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4218 UNIVERSITY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4218 UNIVERSITY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4218 UNIVERSITY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4218 UNIVERSITY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4218 UNIVERSITY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4218 UNIVERSITY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4218 UNIVERSITY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4218 UNIVERSITY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4218 UNIVERSITY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4218 UNIVERSITY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cavalier Court
11100 Cavalier Ct
Fairfax, VA 22030
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030
Bell Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir
Fairfax, VA 22033
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way
Fairfax, VA 22030
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr
Fairfax, VA 22033
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy
Fairfax, VA 22031

Similar Pages

Fairfax 1 BedroomsFairfax 2 Bedrooms
Fairfax Apartments under $1,800Fairfax Apartments with Parking
Fairfax Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia