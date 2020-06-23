4218 UNIVERSITY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Beautifully remodeled 2 level home in Fairfax City! Only $3100/month! Open layout, filled with natural light. Kitchen and all bathrooms have been completely updated. Hardwood floors throughout. Full size washer/dryer. Large storage room and plenty of closet space throughout. 2 wood burning fireplaces. Basement level media room. Plenty of street parking along with the attached driveway. 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms & XL backyard PRIME location - quick walk to George Mason University, Old Town Fairfax, public transportation. Commuter's dream!Perfect for multiple GMU students / young professionals to sharePet friendly