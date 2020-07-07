All apartments in Fairfax
4200 LINDEN STREET

4200 Linden Street · No Longer Available
Location

4200 Linden Street, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bi-Level Detached Home Located in Fairfax City Subdivision. Fenced Backyard. Renovated Kitchen with Island and New Stainless Steel Fridge. Living Room and Dining Area off Kitchen. Renovated Bathrooms. Central HVAC. Driveway and 2-car attached garage. 4 Bedrooms (1 on main level and 3 on second level) / 3 Full Bathrooms (1 on main level and 2 on second level). Washer/Dryer. Pets OK, case-by-base. Unfurnished, 12+ month lease, Tenant pays all utilities and $40 screening fee per adult applicant. Available Oct 21, 2019 (or sooner), Mins to George Mason University, Main Street and Rt 123. Vienna Metro off I-66 nearby. ES: Daniels Run MS: Lanier HS: Fairfax. $2,698 per month for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4200 LINDEN STREET have any available units?
4200 LINDEN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 4200 LINDEN STREET have?
Some of 4200 LINDEN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4200 LINDEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4200 LINDEN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4200 LINDEN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 4200 LINDEN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 4200 LINDEN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4200 LINDEN STREET offers parking.
Does 4200 LINDEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4200 LINDEN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4200 LINDEN STREET have a pool?
No, 4200 LINDEN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4200 LINDEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 4200 LINDEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4200 LINDEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4200 LINDEN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 4200 LINDEN STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4200 LINDEN STREET has units with air conditioning.

