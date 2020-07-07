4200 LINDEN STREET

Amenities

Bi-Level Detached Home Located in Fairfax City Subdivision. Fenced Backyard. Renovated Kitchen with Island and New Stainless Steel Fridge. Living Room and Dining Area off Kitchen. Renovated Bathrooms. Central HVAC. Driveway and 2-car attached garage. 4 Bedrooms (1 on main level and 3 on second level) / 3 Full Bathrooms (1 on main level and 2 on second level). Washer/Dryer. Pets OK, case-by-base. Unfurnished, 12+ month lease, Tenant pays all utilities and $40 screening fee per adult applicant. Available Oct 21, 2019 (or sooner), Mins to George Mason University, Main Street and Rt 123. Vienna Metro off I-66 nearby. ES: Daniels Run MS: Lanier HS: Fairfax. $2,698 per month for rent.