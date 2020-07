Amenities

parking bbq/grill

Vacant Ready to Move in, 5 bedrooms, Nice Huge Fenced Backyard with a shed and large backyard with BBQ area. Walking distance to shops and stores and restaurants and close to Old Town Fairfax, with events in Old Town Fairfax Square. Centrally located to I-66 and I-495, George Mason, and NVCC.