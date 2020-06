Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Bright Open and Spacious 4/2.5 home on a huge lot. Formal living and dining plus cozy family room with fireplace, large eat-in kitchen overlooking the sunroom and has loads of cabinetry, large bedrooms. Fenced rear yard, huge basement area, 2 car garage. Great location! This one has it all! Fireplace is decorative. For an additional $200 per month the owner will cover lawn care, pest control and the security system! Won't last, come see today!