Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely end unit garage townhouse freshly painted & carpets cleaned. New wood laminate flooring in kitchen & rec room.Wonderful kitchen with desk area,island & large eating area plus walk-in pantry. Two master suites each with a private bath. Large Rec Room with French door to fenced yard and large patio*Washer & Dryer. Great location right off RT 1. Just 2 miles to Fort Belvoir,30 minutes to DC and 15 minutes to Metro.Loads of shopping near by. Come and view this lovely home!