6609 10TH STREET A-1
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

6609 10TH STREET A-1

6609 10th St · (866) 677-6937
Location

6609 10th St, Fairfax County, VA 22307

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Wood floors refinished in 2019! New Refrigerator in 2019! New kitchen photos coming! Fabulous 2BR in Belle View. Renovated kitchen with Maple cabinets, GRANITE counters, new stainless refrigerator. Refinished tub, newer bath fixtures, and newer lighting. Wood floors throughout! There is a newer HVAC, and the windows were replaced in the last few years. Close to Old Town, Belle Haven Marina, Beltway, Huntington Metro, National Airport. 3 blocks away is a shopping center with Safeway, CVS, wine shop, ABC store, restaurants, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6609 10TH STREET A-1 have any available units?
6609 10TH STREET A-1 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6609 10TH STREET A-1 have?
Some of 6609 10TH STREET A-1's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6609 10TH STREET A-1 currently offering any rent specials?
6609 10TH STREET A-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6609 10TH STREET A-1 pet-friendly?
No, 6609 10TH STREET A-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax County.
Does 6609 10TH STREET A-1 offer parking?
Yes, 6609 10TH STREET A-1 offers parking.
Does 6609 10TH STREET A-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6609 10TH STREET A-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6609 10TH STREET A-1 have a pool?
No, 6609 10TH STREET A-1 does not have a pool.
Does 6609 10TH STREET A-1 have accessible units?
No, 6609 10TH STREET A-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6609 10TH STREET A-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6609 10TH STREET A-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6609 10TH STREET A-1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6609 10TH STREET A-1 has units with air conditioning.
