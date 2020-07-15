6609 10TH STREET A-1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Wood floors refinished in 2019! New Refrigerator in 2019! New kitchen photos coming! Fabulous 2BR in Belle View. Renovated kitchen with Maple cabinets, GRANITE counters, new stainless refrigerator. Refinished tub, newer bath fixtures, and newer lighting. Wood floors throughout! There is a newer HVAC, and the windows were replaced in the last few years. Close to Old Town, Belle Haven Marina, Beltway, Huntington Metro, National Airport. 3 blocks away is a shopping center with Safeway, CVS, wine shop, ABC store, restaurants, and much more.