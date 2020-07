Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Nicely Renovated Single Family Home In Annandale - Renter's Warehouse proudly presents this beautiful and spacious single family home located minutes from I-495 and close to Braddock Road. This home offers an open floor plan layout with plenty of natural lighting. This home is 3 levels, has a single car garage and offers 4 beds and 4 baths. The Kitchen is complemented with new stainless steel appliances. Large backyard with deck and a main floor bedroom. Contact Joe Costantini with any questions 571-501-3894 or j.costantini@rwdcnova.com. Easy to see, self showing follow this link to set up an appointment https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/5138-bradfield-dr. Lockbox on the rear sliding glass door.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5770139)