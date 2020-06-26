All apartments in Fair Oaks
4510 RHETT LANE
Location

4510 Rhett Lane, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Delightful house centered on a lush fenced lawn with a circular driveway. Lawn care included! Spacious main level with gorgeous updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, designer lighting and huge center island. The family room off the kitchen walks out to the patio and back yard. Large living room and dining room with views of lovely front lawn. Gleaming, high quality hardwood floors. Charming front porch. Large master suite with walk in closet, luxury bath. 3 renovated full bathrooms with luxury finishes. Custom shelving systems in all bedroom closets. Huge walk out lower level with recreation room and fireplace, 4th bedroom, full bath, storage and laundry. Spotlessly clean and move in ready. Great location near Wegmans, Harris Teeters, Fair Oaks Mall, Walk to the Government Center! Convenient to I-66, Fairfax County Parkway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4510 RHETT LANE have any available units?
4510 RHETT LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4510 RHETT LANE have?
Some of 4510 RHETT LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4510 RHETT LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4510 RHETT LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4510 RHETT LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4510 RHETT LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4510 RHETT LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4510 RHETT LANE offers parking.
Does 4510 RHETT LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4510 RHETT LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4510 RHETT LANE have a pool?
No, 4510 RHETT LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4510 RHETT LANE have accessible units?
No, 4510 RHETT LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4510 RHETT LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4510 RHETT LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4510 RHETT LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4510 RHETT LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
