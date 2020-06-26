4510 RHETT LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Delightful house centered on a lush fenced lawn with a circular driveway. Lawn care included! Spacious main level with gorgeous updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, designer lighting and huge center island. The family room off the kitchen walks out to the patio and back yard. Large living room and dining room with views of lovely front lawn. Gleaming, high quality hardwood floors. Charming front porch. Large master suite with walk in closet, luxury bath. 3 renovated full bathrooms with luxury finishes. Custom shelving systems in all bedroom closets. Huge walk out lower level with recreation room and fireplace, 4th bedroom, full bath, storage and laundry. Spotlessly clean and move in ready. Great location near Wegmans, Harris Teeters, Fair Oaks Mall, Walk to the Government Center! Convenient to I-66, Fairfax County Parkway.