4320-A CANNON RIDGE CT #A

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully renovated, furnished, 1BR 2 BA first floor condo with garage parking, hardwood floors and patio. Gourmet kitchen with 42in. white cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, including 5 burner gas range, and pantry. Living room features a cozy gas fireplace, lighted ceiling fan, and door to the patio. Master bedroom offers ceiling fan, double windows and spacious en suite master bath with shower/tub combo and oversized vanity. Great location close to Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner, and more! Commuters enjoy easy access to Rtes 50, 29, I-66 & Fairfax County Parkway.