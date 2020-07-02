All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:49 PM

4320-A CANNON RIDGE CT #A

4320 Cannon Ridge Ct · No Longer Available
Location

4320 Cannon Ridge Ct, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated, furnished, 1BR 2 BA first floor condo with garage parking, hardwood floors and patio. Gourmet kitchen with 42in. white cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, including 5 burner gas range, and pantry. Living room features a cozy gas fireplace, lighted ceiling fan, and door to the patio. Master bedroom offers ceiling fan, double windows and spacious en suite master bath with shower/tub combo and oversized vanity. Great location close to Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner, and more! Commuters enjoy easy access to Rtes 50, 29, I-66 & Fairfax County Parkway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320-A CANNON RIDGE CT #A have any available units?
4320-A CANNON RIDGE CT #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4320-A CANNON RIDGE CT #A have?
Some of 4320-A CANNON RIDGE CT #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4320-A CANNON RIDGE CT #A currently offering any rent specials?
4320-A CANNON RIDGE CT #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320-A CANNON RIDGE CT #A pet-friendly?
No, 4320-A CANNON RIDGE CT #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4320-A CANNON RIDGE CT #A offer parking?
Yes, 4320-A CANNON RIDGE CT #A offers parking.
Does 4320-A CANNON RIDGE CT #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4320-A CANNON RIDGE CT #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320-A CANNON RIDGE CT #A have a pool?
No, 4320-A CANNON RIDGE CT #A does not have a pool.
Does 4320-A CANNON RIDGE CT #A have accessible units?
No, 4320-A CANNON RIDGE CT #A does not have accessible units.
Does 4320-A CANNON RIDGE CT #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4320-A CANNON RIDGE CT #A has units with dishwashers.
Does 4320-A CANNON RIDGE CT #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 4320-A CANNON RIDGE CT #A does not have units with air conditioning.
