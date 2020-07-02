All apartments in Fair Oaks
4308 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE
Last updated March 16 2019 at 6:06 AM

4308 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE

4308 Thomas Brigade Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4308 Thomas Brigade Lane, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
End Unit Townhome in Fair Lakes! Great Gourmet KIT w/open floor plan thru dining & living area! HW and Carpeting throughout. Large MBR w/ Spacious master bath w/ separate soaking tub & stand up shower! 2-Car Garage & den on walk out level! Within walking distance to pools, tot-lots and tennis courts! New Roof/Warranty and Composite Deck! Perfect Commuter Location: I-66,Fairfax County PKWY and Route 28. Minutes from Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner, Fair Lakes Shopping Center, Costco, Wegmans, Whole Foods and many choices of restaurants within minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4308 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE have any available units?
4308 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4308 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE have?
Some of 4308 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4308 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4308 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4308 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4308 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4308 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4308 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE offers parking.
Does 4308 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4308 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4308 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 4308 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE has a pool.
Does 4308 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE have accessible units?
No, 4308 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4308 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4308 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4308 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4308 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
