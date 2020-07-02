4308 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool playground tennis court bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities playground pool garage tennis court

End Unit Townhome in Fair Lakes! Great Gourmet KIT w/open floor plan thru dining & living area! HW and Carpeting throughout. Large MBR w/ Spacious master bath w/ separate soaking tub & stand up shower! 2-Car Garage & den on walk out level! Within walking distance to pools, tot-lots and tennis courts! New Roof/Warranty and Composite Deck! Perfect Commuter Location: I-66,Fairfax County PKWY and Route 28. Minutes from Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner, Fair Lakes Shopping Center, Costco, Wegmans, Whole Foods and many choices of restaurants within minutes.