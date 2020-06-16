All apartments in Fair Oaks
4308 HACKNEY COACH LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4308 HACKNEY COACH LANE

4308 Hackney Coach Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4308 Hackney Coach Ln, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Beautiful, JUST remodeled 3BR 2.5BA townhouse! Walking distance to the Government Center, Wegmans, and Fairfax Corner. Close to Fair Lakes and Fair Oaks shopping. Close to I-66, Rt 29, and the Fairfax County Parkway for commuting. Top to bottom fresh paint. All new waterproof Luxury Vinyl Tile and plush carpet throughout. New cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms, new granite counters, new toilets, new fans, new lights--this home is beautiful and ready now to move in! Pool, fitness center, walking trail, and tennis courts are all included! Fall in love and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4308 HACKNEY COACH LANE have any available units?
4308 HACKNEY COACH LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4308 HACKNEY COACH LANE have?
Some of 4308 HACKNEY COACH LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4308 HACKNEY COACH LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4308 HACKNEY COACH LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4308 HACKNEY COACH LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4308 HACKNEY COACH LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4308 HACKNEY COACH LANE offer parking?
No, 4308 HACKNEY COACH LANE does not offer parking.
Does 4308 HACKNEY COACH LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4308 HACKNEY COACH LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4308 HACKNEY COACH LANE have a pool?
Yes, 4308 HACKNEY COACH LANE has a pool.
Does 4308 HACKNEY COACH LANE have accessible units?
No, 4308 HACKNEY COACH LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4308 HACKNEY COACH LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4308 HACKNEY COACH LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4308 HACKNEY COACH LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4308 HACKNEY COACH LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
