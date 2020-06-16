4308 HACKNEY COACH LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Beautiful, JUST remodeled 3BR 2.5BA townhouse! Walking distance to the Government Center, Wegmans, and Fairfax Corner. Close to Fair Lakes and Fair Oaks shopping. Close to I-66, Rt 29, and the Fairfax County Parkway for commuting. Top to bottom fresh paint. All new waterproof Luxury Vinyl Tile and plush carpet throughout. New cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms, new granite counters, new toilets, new fans, new lights--this home is beautiful and ready now to move in! Pool, fitness center, walking trail, and tennis courts are all included! Fall in love and apply today!