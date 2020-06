Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Terrific Townhouse style condo. Bright spacious, 3 bedrooms two baths. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Huge master bedroom on the upper level with a master bath, jacuzzi tub, separate shower, dual sinks and a sky light. Gas fireplace, walk in closets and fresh paint, new water heater, new HVAC.. Close to Weagman's, I66, Fairfax corner and tons more. Come see this one, it won't last.