YOU WILL LOVE THIS 3 BR AND 2 BATH CORNER PENTHOUSE CONDO. OVERSIZED GARAGE-STORAGE ROOM-WOOD FLOORS-EAT IN KITCHEN-MBR HAS WALK IN CLOSET AND LOVELY MASTER BATH-BALCONY IS OFF OF THE LIVING AREA WITH NICE VIEW-POOL & GYM AT REC AREA-SECURITY ENTRANCE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4300 CANNON RIDGE CT #15 have any available units?
4300 CANNON RIDGE CT #15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4300 CANNON RIDGE CT #15 have?
Some of 4300 CANNON RIDGE CT #15's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4300 CANNON RIDGE CT #15 currently offering any rent specials?
4300 CANNON RIDGE CT #15 is not currently offering any rent specials.