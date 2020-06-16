All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated December 20 2019 at 9:02 AM

4238 LOWER PARK DRIVE

4238 Lower Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4238 Lower Park Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY**. Come see this incredible 3 level garage townhome just steps to Wegmans and Fairfax Corner! This move-in ready home includes 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, and over 2,000 square feet of finished space. The kitchen includes new granite counters, high-end Jenn Air gas cooktop, large center island, and lots of cabinetry for storage. The home features an open floor plan with high ceilings, new carpet, a spacious master suite, large deck off kitchen, and fantastic brick patio in fenced backyard. The finished walkout basement includes a large rec room with a gas fireplace and additional full bath. This home is ready for a new tenant today - don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4238 LOWER PARK DRIVE have any available units?
4238 LOWER PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4238 LOWER PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 4238 LOWER PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4238 LOWER PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4238 LOWER PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4238 LOWER PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4238 LOWER PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4238 LOWER PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4238 LOWER PARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4238 LOWER PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4238 LOWER PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4238 LOWER PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4238 LOWER PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4238 LOWER PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4238 LOWER PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4238 LOWER PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4238 LOWER PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4238 LOWER PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4238 LOWER PARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
