4238 LOWER PARK DRIVE

**AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY**. Come see this incredible 3 level garage townhome just steps to Wegmans and Fairfax Corner! This move-in ready home includes 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, and over 2,000 square feet of finished space. The kitchen includes new granite counters, high-end Jenn Air gas cooktop, large center island, and lots of cabinetry for storage. The home features an open floor plan with high ceilings, new carpet, a spacious master suite, large deck off kitchen, and fantastic brick patio in fenced backyard. The finished walkout basement includes a large rec room with a gas fireplace and additional full bath. This home is ready for a new tenant today - don't miss out!