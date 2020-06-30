All apartments in Fair Oaks
Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
4234 FOX LAKE DR
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:17 AM

4234 FOX LAKE DR

4234 Fox Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4234 Fox Lake Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Brick Front Townhome with extra large deck overlooking common area and nearby tennis courts.Great Location, easy commute to Parkway, Rt 50 , Rt. 66. INOVA Fair Oaks Hospital and nearby shopping and Mall. Nice bright natural light, Vaulted ceiling and Skylights in Upper level with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.Kitchen has granite countertops with tile back splash and gas cooking. Kitchen opens to large deck overlooking the common area and view of tennis courts.Finished lower level with recreation room and bath. Sliding door to level fenced back yard. Laundry area off the lower level hall . Owner will provide parking permit for additional parking space and a permit to join pool and/or play tennis. The house is being professional cleaned and painted as necessary. No smoking in the house or garage. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Trash pick up included with rent. Owner will pay HOA fees. Only two incomes to qualify. Application fee is $55. and to be done on line at Long and Foster.com. Fees can be paid on line and certified funds for 1st months rent $2350 made payable to Long and Foster Realtors. The security deposit check of $2350 is made payable to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Steiner. Any questions call Mickie at 703 503 1817 (Office) or my cell: 703 887 1841.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4234 FOX LAKE DR have any available units?
4234 FOX LAKE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4234 FOX LAKE DR have?
Some of 4234 FOX LAKE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4234 FOX LAKE DR currently offering any rent specials?
4234 FOX LAKE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4234 FOX LAKE DR pet-friendly?
No, 4234 FOX LAKE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4234 FOX LAKE DR offer parking?
Yes, 4234 FOX LAKE DR offers parking.
Does 4234 FOX LAKE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4234 FOX LAKE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4234 FOX LAKE DR have a pool?
Yes, 4234 FOX LAKE DR has a pool.
Does 4234 FOX LAKE DR have accessible units?
No, 4234 FOX LAKE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4234 FOX LAKE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4234 FOX LAKE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 4234 FOX LAKE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4234 FOX LAKE DR does not have units with air conditioning.

