4234 FOX LAKE DR

Amenities

Brick Front Townhome with extra large deck overlooking common area and nearby tennis courts.Great Location, easy commute to Parkway, Rt 50 , Rt. 66. INOVA Fair Oaks Hospital and nearby shopping and Mall. Nice bright natural light, Vaulted ceiling and Skylights in Upper level with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.Kitchen has granite countertops with tile back splash and gas cooking. Kitchen opens to large deck overlooking the common area and view of tennis courts.Finished lower level with recreation room and bath. Sliding door to level fenced back yard. Laundry area off the lower level hall . Owner will provide parking permit for additional parking space and a permit to join pool and/or play tennis. The house is being professional cleaned and painted as necessary. No smoking in the house or garage. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Trash pick up included with rent. Owner will pay HOA fees. Only two incomes to qualify. Application fee is $55. and to be done on line at Long and Foster.com. Fees can be paid on line and certified funds for 1st months rent $2350 made payable to Long and Foster Realtors. The security deposit check of $2350 is made payable to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Steiner. Any questions call Mickie at 703 503 1817 (Office) or my cell: 703 887 1841.