4226 KERRIGAN LANE
Last updated May 8 2019 at 5:43 PM

4226 KERRIGAN LANE

4226 Kerrigan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4226 Kerrigan Lane, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Large sun-filled 3 bed 3.5 bath 2 garage end unit townhome available for rent June 1 (possibly even late May). Spacious living area, large kitchen w/ family room. Updated high end stainless steel appliances in the kitchen (not pictured) Half bath on main level. Main level hardwood floor. Extra large master suite w/ soaking tub and shower w/ dual sink. 3 bedrooms upstairs and 2 full bathrooms, laundry area upstairs too. The spacious basement is a walkout so it is very bright w/ a full bathroom. Small fenced in backyard for gardening. The neighborhood is quiet, safe, and very family friendly with several playgrounds all within walking distance. The swimming pool is also a minute walk. Basketball and tennis court in the neighborhood. Right next to Wegmans, quick drive to Fairfax Corner and Fair Oaks Mall. Quick hop to 66, 286. Very central location. Repair Deductible $100.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4226 KERRIGAN LANE have any available units?
4226 KERRIGAN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4226 KERRIGAN LANE have?
Some of 4226 KERRIGAN LANE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4226 KERRIGAN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4226 KERRIGAN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4226 KERRIGAN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4226 KERRIGAN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4226 KERRIGAN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4226 KERRIGAN LANE offers parking.
Does 4226 KERRIGAN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4226 KERRIGAN LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4226 KERRIGAN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 4226 KERRIGAN LANE has a pool.
Does 4226 KERRIGAN LANE have accessible units?
No, 4226 KERRIGAN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4226 KERRIGAN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4226 KERRIGAN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4226 KERRIGAN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4226 KERRIGAN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
