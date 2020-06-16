4226 KERRIGAN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Large sun-filled 3 bed 3.5 bath 2 garage end unit townhome available for rent June 1 (possibly even late May). Spacious living area, large kitchen w/ family room. Updated high end stainless steel appliances in the kitchen (not pictured) Half bath on main level. Main level hardwood floor. Extra large master suite w/ soaking tub and shower w/ dual sink. 3 bedrooms upstairs and 2 full bathrooms, laundry area upstairs too. The spacious basement is a walkout so it is very bright w/ a full bathroom. Small fenced in backyard for gardening. The neighborhood is quiet, safe, and very family friendly with several playgrounds all within walking distance. The swimming pool is also a minute walk. Basketball and tennis court in the neighborhood. Right next to Wegmans, quick drive to Fairfax Corner and Fair Oaks Mall. Quick hop to 66, 286. Very central location. Repair Deductible $100.00