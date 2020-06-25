* * Stunning Townhouse with Brick Front * * 2 Car Garage * 4 Car Parking on Drive way * * * 4 BR 3.5 BA. 1 bedroom in basement * * Hardwood Floors on Main Level and upper level * * Bay window * 3 Level Extension for Den and Large MB. * * 2 Walking Closet in Master Bedroom. * * Master Bathroom with upgraded seperate Tub and Shower. * * Deck Overlooking Common Area w/ Trees * * Walk-Out Basement. Back to woods for great privacy
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4208 UPPER PARK DRIVE have any available units?
4208 UPPER PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4208 UPPER PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 4208 UPPER PARK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4208 UPPER PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4208 UPPER PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.