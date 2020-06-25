All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:05 AM

4208 UPPER PARK DRIVE

4208 Upper Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4208 Upper Park Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
* * Stunning Townhouse with Brick Front * * 2 Car Garage * 4 Car Parking on Drive way * * * 4 BR 3.5 BA. 1 bedroom in basement * * Hardwood Floors on Main Level and upper level * * Bay window * 3 Level Extension for Den and Large MB. * * 2 Walking Closet in Master Bedroom. * * Master Bathroom with upgraded seperate Tub and Shower. * * Deck Overlooking Common Area w/ Trees * * Walk-Out Basement. Back to woods for great privacy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4208 UPPER PARK DRIVE have any available units?
4208 UPPER PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4208 UPPER PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 4208 UPPER PARK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4208 UPPER PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4208 UPPER PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4208 UPPER PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4208 UPPER PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4208 UPPER PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4208 UPPER PARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4208 UPPER PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4208 UPPER PARK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4208 UPPER PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4208 UPPER PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4208 UPPER PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4208 UPPER PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4208 UPPER PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4208 UPPER PARK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4208 UPPER PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4208 UPPER PARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
