4208 UPPER PARK DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

* * Stunning Townhouse with Brick Front * * 2 Car Garage * 4 Car Parking on Drive way * * * 4 BR 3.5 BA. 1 bedroom in basement * * Hardwood Floors on Main Level and upper level * * Bay window * 3 Level Extension for Den and Large MB. * * 2 Walking Closet in Master Bedroom. * * Master Bathroom with upgraded seperate Tub and Shower. * * Deck Overlooking Common Area w/ Trees * * Walk-Out Basement. Back to woods for great privacy