Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

End Unit with Good price in the Community. Very good condition with Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Appliances and many upgraded options including Hardwood Floor and Ceiling Fans. But please understand the limited access for showing to protect kids (Appointment Only). Desirable and convenient location at the center of Fairfax near Hwy 66, 7100, Shopping Center, Wegman, INOVA Fair Oaks Hospital and Metro bus station etc.