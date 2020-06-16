4132 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DRIVE

Amenities

Conveniently located in a beautiful community near shopping, Wegman's, Rt-50, I-66 and many more amenities. This well cared for TH with fenced in rear yard is a beauty. 3Brs and 3.5Baths,3 level extension gives you extra square footage to spread out on every level. Entry level huge room and the extension with fire place can be used as a 4th Bedroom with a closet and a full bath. Gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors, Granite countertops and Island, room for a six seater dinning table, extended area for a sitting room or home office, huge living room with large windows and formal dining area, and a half Bath. upper level has 3 bedrooms and two full baths. Extra large master bedroom with walk in closet and luxurious master bath.