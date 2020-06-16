All apartments in Fair Oaks
4132 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DRIVE

4132 Fairfax Center Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4132 Fairfax Center Creek Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Conveniently located in a beautiful community near shopping, Wegman's, Rt-50, I-66 and many more amenities. This well cared for TH with fenced in rear yard is a beauty. 3Brs and 3.5Baths,3 level extension gives you extra square footage to spread out on every level. Entry level huge room and the extension with fire place can be used as a 4th Bedroom with a closet and a full bath. Gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors, Granite countertops and Island, room for a six seater dinning table, extended area for a sitting room or home office, huge living room with large windows and formal dining area, and a half Bath. upper level has 3 bedrooms and two full baths. Extra large master bedroom with walk in closet and luxurious master bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4132 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
4132 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4132 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 4132 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4132 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4132 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4132 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4132 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4132 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4132 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4132 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4132 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4132 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4132 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4132 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4132 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4132 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4132 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4132 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4132 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
