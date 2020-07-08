4088 FOUNTAINSIDE LANE

Amenities
MUST FIREST MAKE AN APPOINMENT WITH TENANET TO SHOW AT 703-625-36688eautifully maintained 3 Bedroom, 2 Full, 1 Half Bath townhome on quiet street in Fairfax! Featuring high ceilings, gourmet kitchen, gas fireplace, walkout lower level, luxury Master bath and 2 car garage! Move-in ready! Close to 66, Parkway, Fairfax Corner shops and restaurants & Wegman's. You also have access to the pool, lake and tennis courts! Get ready to fall in love! , no more than 2 incomes to qualify, no smoking. Pets case by case basis.