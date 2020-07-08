4088 FOUNTAINSIDE LANE

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

MUST FIREST MAKE AN APPOINMENT WITH TENANET TO SHOW AT 703-625-36688eautifully maintained 3 Bedroom, 2 Full, 1 Half Bath townhome on quiet street in Fairfax! Featuring high ceilings, gourmet kitchen, gas fireplace, walkout lower level, luxury Master bath and 2 car garage! Move-in ready! Close to 66, Parkway, Fairfax Corner shops and restaurants & Wegman's. You also have access to the pool, lake and tennis courts! Get ready to fall in love! , no more than 2 incomes to qualify, no smoking. Pets case by case basis.