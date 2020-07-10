All apartments in Fair Oaks
4005 MURDSTONE COURT
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

4005 MURDSTONE COURT

4005 Murdstone Court · No Longer Available
Location

4005 Murdstone Court, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Beautiful Luxury townhouse in Fairfax. 3 BR, 2 Full bath, 2 Half Bath, Brick Front, Hardwood on entire Main Level, Corian counters, SS Appliances, Ceramic tiles in all the bathrooms, Breakfast Area, Separate Dining Room, Huge Living room on main level, Walk out to Deck, Huge Master bedroom w/ walk in closet, Lower level has a Recreation room with Bar and Half Bath, Walk out to Brick patio & more. READY TO MOVE IN. CLOSE TO 50, 66, 7100/286, WEGMANS, FAIRFAX CORNER & COSTCO. Bus stop to Vienna metro in front of the building. Community has outdoor pool, tennis courts, basketball courts and walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4005 MURDSTONE COURT have any available units?
4005 MURDSTONE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4005 MURDSTONE COURT have?
Some of 4005 MURDSTONE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4005 MURDSTONE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4005 MURDSTONE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 MURDSTONE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4005 MURDSTONE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4005 MURDSTONE COURT offer parking?
No, 4005 MURDSTONE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4005 MURDSTONE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4005 MURDSTONE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 MURDSTONE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 4005 MURDSTONE COURT has a pool.
Does 4005 MURDSTONE COURT have accessible units?
No, 4005 MURDSTONE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 MURDSTONE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4005 MURDSTONE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4005 MURDSTONE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4005 MURDSTONE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

