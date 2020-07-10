4005 MURDSTONE COURT

Amenities
Beautiful Luxury townhouse in Fairfax. 3 BR, 2 Full bath, 2 Half Bath, Brick Front, Hardwood on entire Main Level, Corian counters, SS Appliances, Ceramic tiles in all the bathrooms, Breakfast Area, Separate Dining Room, Huge Living room on main level, Walk out to Deck, Huge Master bedroom w/ walk in closet, Lower level has a Recreation room with Bar and Half Bath, Walk out to Brick patio & more. READY TO MOVE IN. CLOSE TO 50, 66, 7100/286, WEGMANS, FAIRFAX CORNER & COSTCO. Bus stop to Vienna metro in front of the building. Community has outdoor pool, tennis courts, basketball courts and walking trails.