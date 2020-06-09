All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:25 AM

3920 PENDERVIEW DR #321

3920 Penderview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3920 Penderview Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
pool
tennis court
Sparkling 2 Bdroom 2 Ba Condo in Fabulous Penderbrook Square. W/W Carpet, Dishwasher & Fridge 2 Years Old, Kitchen Has Corian Counters & Ceramic Flooring. Each Bedroom Has Full Bath Walk In Closet in Larger Bedroom Full Sized Washer/Dryer in Unit Living Room Walks Out to Balcony Amenities Include 2 Pools, Golf Club/Golf Course, Basketball /Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, . Pets case by case. Fabulous Rental. Close to Tons of Shopping, Fair Oaks Shopping Center, Costco, The Fairfax County Parkway, and Whole Foods, No In Person Showings At This Time. All applications to be submitted online with a $55.00 per adult person application fee. Pets case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3920 PENDERVIEW DR #321 have any available units?
3920 PENDERVIEW DR #321 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 3920 PENDERVIEW DR #321 have?
Some of 3920 PENDERVIEW DR #321's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3920 PENDERVIEW DR #321 currently offering any rent specials?
3920 PENDERVIEW DR #321 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 PENDERVIEW DR #321 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3920 PENDERVIEW DR #321 is pet friendly.
Does 3920 PENDERVIEW DR #321 offer parking?
No, 3920 PENDERVIEW DR #321 does not offer parking.
Does 3920 PENDERVIEW DR #321 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3920 PENDERVIEW DR #321 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 PENDERVIEW DR #321 have a pool?
Yes, 3920 PENDERVIEW DR #321 has a pool.
Does 3920 PENDERVIEW DR #321 have accessible units?
No, 3920 PENDERVIEW DR #321 does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 PENDERVIEW DR #321 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3920 PENDERVIEW DR #321 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3920 PENDERVIEW DR #321 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3920 PENDERVIEW DR #321 does not have units with air conditioning.

