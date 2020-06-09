3920 PENDERVIEW DR #321

Amenities
Sparkling 2 Bdroom 2 Ba Condo in Fabulous Penderbrook Square. W/W Carpet, Dishwasher & Fridge 2 Years Old, Kitchen Has Corian Counters & Ceramic Flooring. Each Bedroom Has Full Bath Walk In Closet in Larger Bedroom Full Sized Washer/Dryer in Unit Living Room Walks Out to Balcony Amenities Include 2 Pools, Golf Club/Golf Course, Basketball /Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, . Pets case by case. Fabulous Rental. Close to Tons of Shopping, Fair Oaks Shopping Center, Costco, The Fairfax County Parkway, and Whole Foods, No In Person Showings At This Time. All applications to be submitted online with a $55.00 per adult person application fee. Pets case by case.