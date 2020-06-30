3862 MOHR OAK CT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground tennis court

Be the first to enjoy the NEW that this home has to offer: freshly painted top to bottom, new neutral pile carpeting, new easy care laminate flooring on the main level , new stainless appliances, and new designer granite countertops. Lower level features Rec Room with wood burning fireplace, views of lawn, lots of storage and laundry.Private driveway parking is convenient.Community offers 2 tennis court, 4 tot lots, tree lined streets and quick access to Rte 50, Fairfax County Parkway, I-66, Fair Oaks Hospital, Fairfax Government Center and more.