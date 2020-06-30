All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:30 PM

3862 MOHR OAK CT

3862 Mohr Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

3862 Mohr Oak Court, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
tennis court
Be the first to enjoy the NEW that this home has to offer: freshly painted top to bottom, new neutral pile carpeting, new easy care laminate flooring on the main level , new stainless appliances, and new designer granite countertops. Lower level features Rec Room with wood burning fireplace, views of lawn, lots of storage and laundry.Private driveway parking is convenient.Community offers 2 tennis court, 4 tot lots, tree lined streets and quick access to Rte 50, Fairfax County Parkway, I-66, Fair Oaks Hospital, Fairfax Government Center and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3862 MOHR OAK CT have any available units?
3862 MOHR OAK CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 3862 MOHR OAK CT have?
Some of 3862 MOHR OAK CT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3862 MOHR OAK CT currently offering any rent specials?
3862 MOHR OAK CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3862 MOHR OAK CT pet-friendly?
No, 3862 MOHR OAK CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 3862 MOHR OAK CT offer parking?
Yes, 3862 MOHR OAK CT offers parking.
Does 3862 MOHR OAK CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3862 MOHR OAK CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3862 MOHR OAK CT have a pool?
No, 3862 MOHR OAK CT does not have a pool.
Does 3862 MOHR OAK CT have accessible units?
No, 3862 MOHR OAK CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3862 MOHR OAK CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3862 MOHR OAK CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3862 MOHR OAK CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3862 MOHR OAK CT does not have units with air conditioning.

