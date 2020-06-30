3862 MOHR OAK CT

Amenities
Be the first to enjoy the NEW that this home has to offer: freshly painted top to bottom, new neutral pile carpeting, new easy care laminate flooring on the main level , new stainless appliances, and new designer granite countertops. Lower level features Rec Room with wood burning fireplace, views of lawn, lots of storage and laundry.Private driveway parking is convenient.Community offers 2 tennis court, 4 tot lots, tree lined streets and quick access to Rte 50, Fairfax County Parkway, I-66, Fair Oaks Hospital, Fairfax Government Center and more.