Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
3751 CENTER WAY
Last updated April 25 2019 at 6:05 AM

3751 CENTER WAY

3751 Center Way · No Longer Available
Location

3751 Center Way, Fair Oaks, VA 22124

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
garage
Never rented before! Excellent condition in wonderful Penderbrook. Main level with hardwood flooring and 9 ft ceilings is open and airy. A main level master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and a fantastic master bath with heated floors, separate tub and huge shower. A cozy family room with gas fireplace, access to lovely deck with fenced back yard. Kitchen with upgraded appliances, separate dining room and and spacious living room. Main level laundry, and two car garage. Upper level has a "pajama lounge" and three specious bedrooms. One bedroom with its own en-suite. The expansive lower level with wet bar and half bath allows for entertaining and fun and games. Nestled in wonderful Penderbrook community with easy access to Rt 66, Rt 50 and Fair Oaks mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3751 CENTER WAY have any available units?
3751 CENTER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 3751 CENTER WAY have?
Some of 3751 CENTER WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3751 CENTER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3751 CENTER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3751 CENTER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3751 CENTER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 3751 CENTER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3751 CENTER WAY offers parking.
Does 3751 CENTER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3751 CENTER WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3751 CENTER WAY have a pool?
No, 3751 CENTER WAY does not have a pool.
Does 3751 CENTER WAY have accessible units?
No, 3751 CENTER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3751 CENTER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3751 CENTER WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 3751 CENTER WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3751 CENTER WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
