3751 CENTER WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse garage

Never rented before! Excellent condition in wonderful Penderbrook. Main level with hardwood flooring and 9 ft ceilings is open and airy. A main level master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and a fantastic master bath with heated floors, separate tub and huge shower. A cozy family room with gas fireplace, access to lovely deck with fenced back yard. Kitchen with upgraded appliances, separate dining room and and spacious living room. Main level laundry, and two car garage. Upper level has a "pajama lounge" and three specious bedrooms. One bedroom with its own en-suite. The expansive lower level with wet bar and half bath allows for entertaining and fun and games. Nestled in wonderful Penderbrook community with easy access to Rt 66, Rt 50 and Fair Oaks mall.