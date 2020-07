Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fabulous, highly desired location in Fairfax, close to all major routes and great shopping! Free resident shuttle to local Vienna metro! Many features of the apartment and the complex, including: open concept living, full kitchen, washer/dryer in unit; balcony, outdoor storage closet, walk-in closet in MBR, tub/shower combo, assigned parking spot and 20-foot walk to dog park! Many additional features. 8-month lease with option to renew! See it now! Available Dec 1.