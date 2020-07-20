All apartments in Fair Oaks
Find more places like 12419 ERICA HILL LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
12419 ERICA HILL LN
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:51 PM

12419 ERICA HILL LN

12419 Erica Hill Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Oaks
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12419 Erica Hill Ln, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Available May 15: 12-15 month lease * Credit score at least 700 & Income about $98,000 * Wow! Well kept 3 level townhome with 2 car garage * Large eat-in Kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, Granite coutertops & pantry * Deck * Big Master Suite with separate shower/tub and walk-in closet * Den/Study on Lower Level with full bath * Convenient to I66 & Fairfax County Parkway * Quick bus to Metro * Nearby Community Pool * No Smokers * No Cats * Small dogs will be considered with pet deposit & pet rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12419 ERICA HILL LN have any available units?
12419 ERICA HILL LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12419 ERICA HILL LN have?
Some of 12419 ERICA HILL LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12419 ERICA HILL LN currently offering any rent specials?
12419 ERICA HILL LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12419 ERICA HILL LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 12419 ERICA HILL LN is pet friendly.
Does 12419 ERICA HILL LN offer parking?
Yes, 12419 ERICA HILL LN offers parking.
Does 12419 ERICA HILL LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12419 ERICA HILL LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12419 ERICA HILL LN have a pool?
Yes, 12419 ERICA HILL LN has a pool.
Does 12419 ERICA HILL LN have accessible units?
No, 12419 ERICA HILL LN does not have accessible units.
Does 12419 ERICA HILL LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12419 ERICA HILL LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 12419 ERICA HILL LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 12419 ERICA HILL LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St
Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks 1 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Fair Oaks Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Fair Oaks Cheap PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VAChillum, MDSterling, VALake Ridge, VA
Langley Park, MDLorton, VAMarumsco, VAWoodbridge, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VAOxon Hill, MDAspen Hill, MDFort Washington, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia