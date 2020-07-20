12419 ERICA HILL LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

Available May 15: 12-15 month lease * Credit score at least 700 & Income about $98,000 * Wow! Well kept 3 level townhome with 2 car garage * Large eat-in Kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, Granite coutertops & pantry * Deck * Big Master Suite with separate shower/tub and walk-in closet * Den/Study on Lower Level with full bath * Convenient to I66 & Fairfax County Parkway * Quick bus to Metro * Nearby Community Pool * No Smokers * No Cats * Small dogs will be considered with pet deposit & pet rent