12324 FIELD LARK COURT
12324 FIELD LARK COURT

12324 Field Lark Court · No Longer Available
Location

12324 Field Lark Court, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Immediate availability! 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms, remodeled eat-in kitchen, beautiful hardwood floors on the mid-level, deck, fireplace, 1-car garage, walkout ground level to fenced-in backyard. Centrally located in Fairfax County and convenient to I-66, Route 50, the Fairfax County Parkway, Dulles International Airport, Fair Oaks Mall, Fair Lakes, Fairfax County Government Center, Fairfax County Judicial Center, Fairfax City, George Mason University, Costco, Home Depot, Fairfax Towne Center, Fairfax Corner, Safeway, Harris Teeter, Whole Foods. " Fair Ridge amenities include an outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts, and playgrounds. Our community is located next to Fair Ridge County Park which has basketball, tennis, jogging and exercising facilities." (source: Cardinal Management Group, Inc.). Sorry no pets or smoking allowed on the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12324 FIELD LARK COURT have any available units?
12324 FIELD LARK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12324 FIELD LARK COURT have?
Some of 12324 FIELD LARK COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12324 FIELD LARK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12324 FIELD LARK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12324 FIELD LARK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12324 FIELD LARK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 12324 FIELD LARK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 12324 FIELD LARK COURT offers parking.
Does 12324 FIELD LARK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12324 FIELD LARK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12324 FIELD LARK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 12324 FIELD LARK COURT has a pool.
Does 12324 FIELD LARK COURT have accessible units?
No, 12324 FIELD LARK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12324 FIELD LARK COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 12324 FIELD LARK COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12324 FIELD LARK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12324 FIELD LARK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
