12324 FIELD LARK COURT

Immediate availability! 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms, remodeled eat-in kitchen, beautiful hardwood floors on the mid-level, deck, fireplace, 1-car garage, walkout ground level to fenced-in backyard. Centrally located in Fairfax County and convenient to I-66, Route 50, the Fairfax County Parkway, Dulles International Airport, Fair Oaks Mall, Fair Lakes, Fairfax County Government Center, Fairfax County Judicial Center, Fairfax City, George Mason University, Costco, Home Depot, Fairfax Towne Center, Fairfax Corner, Safeway, Harris Teeter, Whole Foods. " Fair Ridge amenities include an outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts, and playgrounds. Our community is located next to Fair Ridge County Park which has basketball, tennis, jogging and exercising facilities." (source: Cardinal Management Group, Inc.). Sorry no pets or smoking allowed on the property.