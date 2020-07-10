All apartments in Fair Oaks
Find more places like 12227 OX HILL RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
12227 OX HILL RD
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:30 AM

12227 OX HILL RD

12227 Ox Hill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Oaks
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

12227 Ox Hill Road, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
MULTIPLE APPLICATION RECEIVED ~ NO MORE SHOWINGS ~Sought after Fair Oaks Estates Colonial with 3BR, 2.5BA on lovely corner lot ~ BRAND NEW rear fence with playground and room to entertain ~ 2 car side load garage ~ Flagstone walkway leads to front porch ~ Hardwood floors throughout entire home ~ Formal Living & Dining rooms ~ Kitchen features elegant cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances + granite counters ~ Family room has floor to ceiling brick fireplace (wood burning) with french doors that lead to Sun room ~ Upper level features a spacious Master Bedroom with views of front and back yards with refreshing cross breeze ~ Unfinished walk out basement with tons of storage space ~ Excellent neighborhood schools ~ WELCOME HOME! (Also available for sale - $639,950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12227 OX HILL RD have any available units?
12227 OX HILL RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12227 OX HILL RD have?
Some of 12227 OX HILL RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12227 OX HILL RD currently offering any rent specials?
12227 OX HILL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12227 OX HILL RD pet-friendly?
No, 12227 OX HILL RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 12227 OX HILL RD offer parking?
Yes, 12227 OX HILL RD offers parking.
Does 12227 OX HILL RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12227 OX HILL RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12227 OX HILL RD have a pool?
No, 12227 OX HILL RD does not have a pool.
Does 12227 OX HILL RD have accessible units?
No, 12227 OX HILL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 12227 OX HILL RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12227 OX HILL RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 12227 OX HILL RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 12227 OX HILL RD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St
Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks 1 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Fair Oaks Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fair Oaks Cheap PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia