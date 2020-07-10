12227 OX HILL RD

Amenities

MULTIPLE APPLICATION RECEIVED ~ NO MORE SHOWINGS ~Sought after Fair Oaks Estates Colonial with 3BR, 2.5BA on lovely corner lot ~ BRAND NEW rear fence with playground and room to entertain ~ 2 car side load garage ~ Flagstone walkway leads to front porch ~ Hardwood floors throughout entire home ~ Formal Living & Dining rooms ~ Kitchen features elegant cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances + granite counters ~ Family room has floor to ceiling brick fireplace (wood burning) with french doors that lead to Sun room ~ Upper level features a spacious Master Bedroom with views of front and back yards with refreshing cross breeze ~ Unfinished walk out basement with tons of storage space ~ Excellent neighborhood schools ~ WELCOME HOME! (Also available for sale - $639,950)