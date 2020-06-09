All apartments in Fair Oaks
Find more places like 12209 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
12209 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DRIVE
Last updated July 28 2019 at 11:47 AM

12209 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DRIVE

12209 Fairfield House Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Oaks
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

12209 Fairfield House Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hot tub
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
CHARMING 2BR/2FBA CONDO-MAIN LEVEL-TWO MASTER SUITES-CUSTON WIC/MBR**UNIT IS FRESHLY PAINTED**LIVING ROOM HAS BUMP OUT SUNROOM**GREAT ESIK**SS APPLIANCES**MARBLE COUNTERTOPS**GAS FP IN LR**FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER--PATIO--SUPER CLOSE TO SHOPS & RESTAURANTS & FAIR OAKS MALL-FAIRFAX TOWN CENTER!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12209 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DRIVE have any available units?
12209 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12209 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DRIVE have?
Some of 12209 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12209 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12209 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12209 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12209 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 12209 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12209 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12209 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12209 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12209 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12209 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12209 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12209 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12209 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12209 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12209 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12209 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St
Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks 1 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Fair Oaks Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Cheap Places
Fair Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia