CHARMING 2BR/2FBA CONDO-MAIN LEVEL-TWO MASTER SUITES-CUSTON WIC/MBR**UNIT IS FRESHLY PAINTED**LIVING ROOM HAS BUMP OUT SUNROOM**GREAT ESIK**SS APPLIANCES**MARBLE COUNTERTOPS**GAS FP IN LR**FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER--PATIO--SUPER CLOSE TO SHOPS & RESTAURANTS & FAIR OAKS MALL-FAIRFAX TOWN CENTER!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12209 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DRIVE have any available units?
12209 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 12209 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DRIVE have?
Some of 12209 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12209 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12209 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.