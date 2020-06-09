All apartments in Fair Oaks
12112 Green Leaf Ct
12112 Green Leaf Ct

12112 Green Leaf Court · No Longer Available
Location

12112 Green Leaf Court, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Description

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom, 1 Loft, 2 level condo at The Heights of Penderbrook in Fairfax, VA. This Beautiful condo sits nestled within a beautiful golf course community! Brand New Carpet & Fresh Paint throughout! Open Living room features a Cozy Wood-Burning Fireplace, cathedral ceilings, skylights, and ceiling fan! Stairs lead to nice loft with walk-in closet and (2) skylights! Enjoy a serene view from the sun room off the living room. The Kitchen is equipped all white appliances, pantry, and great cabinet/counter space. Spacious Master Bedroom features 2 HUGE closets, Full Bathroom, and Wash/Dryer room! Great Community Amenities Include: Outdoor Pool, Fitness Center, Recreation Room, Basketball Court, Tennis Court, Tot Lot, Bike/Jog Trails, and Nearby Golf Course (reduced rate for community residents). Fair Oaks Mall and Shopping Nearby! Minutes to Vienna Metro, RT 50/28/29 and I-66. should See! Available NOW!!!

Appliances

Range/Oven
Full Refrigerator
Washer/Dryer
Dishwasher
Sink Disposal
Microwave

Interior Amenities

Hardwood Floors
Vaulted Ceilings
Skylight
Walk-in Closet
Built-in Shelving
Ceiling Fan
Chandelier
Wood-Burning Fireplace

Exterior Amenities

Community Pool
Walking Trails
Community Fitness Center
Community Basketball Court
Community Tennis Courts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12112 Green Leaf Ct have any available units?
12112 Green Leaf Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12112 Green Leaf Ct have?
Some of 12112 Green Leaf Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12112 Green Leaf Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12112 Green Leaf Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12112 Green Leaf Ct pet-friendly?
No, 12112 Green Leaf Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 12112 Green Leaf Ct offer parking?
No, 12112 Green Leaf Ct does not offer parking.
Does 12112 Green Leaf Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12112 Green Leaf Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12112 Green Leaf Ct have a pool?
Yes, 12112 Green Leaf Ct has a pool.
Does 12112 Green Leaf Ct have accessible units?
No, 12112 Green Leaf Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12112 Green Leaf Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12112 Green Leaf Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 12112 Green Leaf Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 12112 Green Leaf Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
