12112 Green Leaf Ct

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom, 1 Loft, 2 level condo at The Heights of Penderbrook in Fairfax, VA. This Beautiful condo sits nestled within a beautiful golf course community! Brand New Carpet & Fresh Paint throughout! Open Living room features a Cozy Wood-Burning Fireplace, cathedral ceilings, skylights, and ceiling fan! Stairs lead to nice loft with walk-in closet and (2) skylights! Enjoy a serene view from the sun room off the living room. The Kitchen is equipped all white appliances, pantry, and great cabinet/counter space. Spacious Master Bedroom features 2 HUGE closets, Full Bathroom, and Wash/Dryer room! Great Community Amenities Include: Outdoor Pool, Fitness Center, Recreation Room, Basketball Court, Tennis Court, Tot Lot, Bike/Jog Trails, and Nearby Golf Course (reduced rate for community residents). Fair Oaks Mall and Shopping Nearby! Minutes to Vienna Metro, RT 50/28/29 and I-66. should See! Available NOW!!!



Range/Oven

Full Refrigerator

Washer/Dryer

Dishwasher

Sink Disposal

Microwave



Hardwood Floors

Vaulted Ceilings

Skylight

Walk-in Closet

Built-in Shelving

Ceiling Fan

Chandelier

Wood-Burning Fireplace



Community Pool

Walking Trails

Community Fitness Center

Community Basketball Court

Community Tennis Courts