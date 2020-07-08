12005 ENGLEMEADE DRIVE

Amenities

Luxury 2 car garage townhome in sought after Fair Chase community features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with 2300 square feet of living space. This home is move-in ready with lots of updates. The main level features an open sun-filled floorpan with a large living room, separate dining room, a huge kitchen with a breakfast room, hardwood floors and a back deck. The upstairs features a luxury master suite and an updated luxury master bathroom. The walk-out level basement has a full size recreation room with a gas fireplace, a full bathroom and a 4th bedroom. This home's location is perfect being conveniently located very close to all the shopping and nightlife at Fairfax Corner, Fairfax Town Center, Wegmans and Fair Lakes Shopping Mall as well as all major commuter routes (66, FFX Parkway, Park and Ride to Metro). It is also walking distance to Eagle View Elementary School. The community offers a variety of amenities, such as a clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool and 3 tot lots.