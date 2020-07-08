All apartments in Fair Oaks
Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
12005 ENGLEMEADE DRIVE
Last updated May 1 2020 at 12:26 AM

12005 ENGLEMEADE DRIVE

12005 Englemeade Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12005 Englemeade Dr, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Luxury 2 car garage townhome in sought after Fair Chase community features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with 2300 square feet of living space. This home is move-in ready with lots of updates. The main level features an open sun-filled floorpan with a large living room, separate dining room, a huge kitchen with a breakfast room, hardwood floors and a back deck. The upstairs features a luxury master suite and an updated luxury master bathroom. The walk-out level basement has a full size recreation room with a gas fireplace, a full bathroom and a 4th bedroom. This home's location is perfect being conveniently located very close to all the shopping and nightlife at Fairfax Corner, Fairfax Town Center, Wegmans and Fair Lakes Shopping Mall as well as all major commuter routes (66, FFX Parkway, Park and Ride to Metro). It is also walking distance to Eagle View Elementary School. The community offers a variety of amenities, such as a clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool and 3 tot lots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12005 ENGLEMEADE DRIVE have any available units?
12005 ENGLEMEADE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12005 ENGLEMEADE DRIVE have?
Some of 12005 ENGLEMEADE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12005 ENGLEMEADE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12005 ENGLEMEADE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12005 ENGLEMEADE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12005 ENGLEMEADE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 12005 ENGLEMEADE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12005 ENGLEMEADE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12005 ENGLEMEADE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12005 ENGLEMEADE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12005 ENGLEMEADE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12005 ENGLEMEADE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12005 ENGLEMEADE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12005 ENGLEMEADE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12005 ENGLEMEADE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12005 ENGLEMEADE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12005 ENGLEMEADE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12005 ENGLEMEADE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

