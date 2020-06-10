12004 LISA MARIE CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 full/ 2 half baths light filled Townhouse with one car garage. Here is the good stuff...Brand New Kitchen cabinets with quartz countertop. New Windows in 2019 + next flooring throughout in 2019. Great location with transportation options to Vienna Metro. Easy access to 50, 66, and Fairfax County Parkway. Close to Fair Oaks Mall, Fair Lakes shopping center, Fairfax Corner, and Fairfax Town center. Nothing not to love about this house. No smoking or Pets allowed. Please contact Listing agent with any questions.