Fair Oaks, VA
12004 LISA MARIE CT
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:35 AM

12004 LISA MARIE CT

12004 Lisa Marie Court · No Longer Available
Location

12004 Lisa Marie Court, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 full/ 2 half baths light filled Townhouse with one car garage. Here is the good stuff...Brand New Kitchen cabinets with quartz countertop. New Windows in 2019 + next flooring throughout in 2019. Great location with transportation options to Vienna Metro. Easy access to 50, 66, and Fairfax County Parkway. Close to Fair Oaks Mall, Fair Lakes shopping center, Fairfax Corner, and Fairfax Town center. Nothing not to love about this house. No smoking or Pets allowed. Please contact Listing agent with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12004 LISA MARIE CT have any available units?
12004 LISA MARIE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12004 LISA MARIE CT have?
Some of 12004 LISA MARIE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12004 LISA MARIE CT currently offering any rent specials?
12004 LISA MARIE CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12004 LISA MARIE CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 12004 LISA MARIE CT is pet friendly.
Does 12004 LISA MARIE CT offer parking?
Yes, 12004 LISA MARIE CT does offer parking.
Does 12004 LISA MARIE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12004 LISA MARIE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12004 LISA MARIE CT have a pool?
No, 12004 LISA MARIE CT does not have a pool.
Does 12004 LISA MARIE CT have accessible units?
No, 12004 LISA MARIE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 12004 LISA MARIE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12004 LISA MARIE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 12004 LISA MARIE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12004 LISA MARIE CT does not have units with air conditioning.
