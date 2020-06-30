All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated May 16 2020

12000 golf ridge court

12000 Golf Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

12000 Golf Ridge Court, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
tennis court
Awesome 3 bedroom apt - Property Id: 264555

3 very good size bedrooms , with a patio and very accesible to 66 and 50
Across the street from fair oaks mall
You will have access to a gym , basketball courts, tennis courts , pool and others
One master bedroom and 2 other rooms all with a king size bed(very good size rooms ) it is currently fully furnished but if you'd rather bring your own furniture it's possible. Available now
No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12000 golf ridge court have any available units?
12000 golf ridge court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12000 golf ridge court have?
Some of 12000 golf ridge court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12000 golf ridge court currently offering any rent specials?
12000 golf ridge court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12000 golf ridge court pet-friendly?
No, 12000 golf ridge court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 12000 golf ridge court offer parking?
No, 12000 golf ridge court does not offer parking.
Does 12000 golf ridge court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12000 golf ridge court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12000 golf ridge court have a pool?
Yes, 12000 golf ridge court has a pool.
Does 12000 golf ridge court have accessible units?
No, 12000 golf ridge court does not have accessible units.
Does 12000 golf ridge court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12000 golf ridge court has units with dishwashers.
Does 12000 golf ridge court have units with air conditioning?
No, 12000 golf ridge court does not have units with air conditioning.

