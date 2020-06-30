12000 golf ridge court

Amenities
Awesome 3 bedroom apt - Property Id: 264555
3 very good size bedrooms , with a patio and very accesible to 66 and 50
Across the street from fair oaks mall
You will have access to a gym , basketball courts, tennis courts , pool and others
One master bedroom and 2 other rooms all with a king size bed(very good size rooms ) it is currently fully furnished but if you'd rather bring your own furniture it's possible. Available now
No Dogs Allowed
