Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
11958 GLEN ALDEN ROAD
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:33 PM

11958 GLEN ALDEN ROAD

11958 Glen Alden Road · No Longer Available
Location

11958 Glen Alden Road, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
tennis court
Property located in prime Fairfax county! Alden Glen is ideally located near major commuter roads (I66, Fairfax County Parkway, Rt. 50, & Rt. 29), the Fairfax County Government Center, schools, and great shopping including Wegmans, Fairfax Corner, Fair Lakes, and Fair Oaks Mall. Minutes away from Costco, Home Depot shopping area. Alden Glen Community offers 2 Playgrounds, Tennis and Basketball Courts....Community even offers a Day Care! Total Pride Ownership! Property features gleaming hardwood floors on main level with recess lighting throughout. The kitchen has been beautifully renovated with modern backsplash, granite and ceramic tiles. Modern stainless steel appliances with nicely kept with cabinets and hardware. Kitchen has ample space for a dining table leading to the deck overlooking the common area backyard..perfect for family football games! :)Upstairs Level had 3 bedrooms with 2 full renovated baths. Plush carpet on the upstairs level that has been nicely kept and will be professionally cleaned prior to move in. Basement is a walkout with another full bath. Living area has a fireplace for perfect winter nights. Sliding door leading to your patio and common area. Enjoy your winter's with a fireplace and Summer's with outside living patio. Seriously.... THIS ONE WONT LAST. Call today for access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11958 GLEN ALDEN ROAD have any available units?
11958 GLEN ALDEN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 11958 GLEN ALDEN ROAD have?
Some of 11958 GLEN ALDEN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11958 GLEN ALDEN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
11958 GLEN ALDEN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11958 GLEN ALDEN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 11958 GLEN ALDEN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 11958 GLEN ALDEN ROAD offer parking?
No, 11958 GLEN ALDEN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 11958 GLEN ALDEN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11958 GLEN ALDEN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11958 GLEN ALDEN ROAD have a pool?
No, 11958 GLEN ALDEN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 11958 GLEN ALDEN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 11958 GLEN ALDEN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 11958 GLEN ALDEN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11958 GLEN ALDEN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 11958 GLEN ALDEN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11958 GLEN ALDEN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

