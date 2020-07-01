11958 GLEN ALDEN ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground tennis court

Property located in prime Fairfax county! Alden Glen is ideally located near major commuter roads (I66, Fairfax County Parkway, Rt. 50, & Rt. 29), the Fairfax County Government Center, schools, and great shopping including Wegmans, Fairfax Corner, Fair Lakes, and Fair Oaks Mall. Minutes away from Costco, Home Depot shopping area. Alden Glen Community offers 2 Playgrounds, Tennis and Basketball Courts....Community even offers a Day Care! Total Pride Ownership! Property features gleaming hardwood floors on main level with recess lighting throughout. The kitchen has been beautifully renovated with modern backsplash, granite and ceramic tiles. Modern stainless steel appliances with nicely kept with cabinets and hardware. Kitchen has ample space for a dining table leading to the deck overlooking the common area backyard..perfect for family football games! :)Upstairs Level had 3 bedrooms with 2 full renovated baths. Plush carpet on the upstairs level that has been nicely kept and will be professionally cleaned prior to move in. Basement is a walkout with another full bath. Living area has a fireplace for perfect winter nights. Sliding door leading to your patio and common area. Enjoy your winter's with a fireplace and Summer's with outside living patio. Seriously.... THIS ONE WONT LAST. Call today for access.