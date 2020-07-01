All apartments in Fair Oaks
11541 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE

11541 Laurel Lake Square · No Longer Available
Location

11541 Laurel Lake Square, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Light filled this beautiful townhome Backing to Treed Pond** Enjoy your morning coffee or your favorite drink on the large Deck that facing Gorgeous view of the pond**Premium Location, Community POOL**Spacious Living Room Leading to Huge Deck Looking Over Gorgeous Pond. Wood Floors on Main Lvl. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite & Stainless Steel Appliances** New HVAC system**Newer Refrigerator and dishwasher**Master bath with bath Tub and Shower and Double Vanity**Walk-in Closet**Great Recreation Room in Walk-Out Basement with door leading to the backyard facing the pond**Enjoy Peaceful Nature in Your Backyard! Close to Major Routes and Shops**Easy exit to 66 and Route 50 **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11541 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE have any available units?
11541 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 11541 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE have?
Some of 11541 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11541 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
11541 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11541 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 11541 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 11541 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE offer parking?
No, 11541 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 11541 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11541 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11541 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 11541 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE has a pool.
Does 11541 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 11541 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 11541 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11541 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11541 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11541 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE has units with air conditioning.

