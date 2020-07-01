11541 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Light filled this beautiful townhome Backing to Treed Pond** Enjoy your morning coffee or your favorite drink on the large Deck that facing Gorgeous view of the pond**Premium Location, Community POOL**Spacious Living Room Leading to Huge Deck Looking Over Gorgeous Pond. Wood Floors on Main Lvl. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite & Stainless Steel Appliances** New HVAC system**Newer Refrigerator and dishwasher**Master bath with bath Tub and Shower and Double Vanity**Walk-in Closet**Great Recreation Room in Walk-Out Basement with door leading to the backyard facing the pond**Enjoy Peaceful Nature in Your Backyard! Close to Major Routes and Shops**Easy exit to 66 and Route 50 **