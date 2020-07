Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Over 6000 sq ft of 3-level brick colonial back to the park with completely finished sunny walk-out basement. 3-car side load garage.5-bedrooms, 4-full bathrooms, 2-half bath.Double story foyer & great room. Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances and central island. Sunny walkout basement with gas fireplace.Resort like living to be envious of. Minutes to Fair Oaks Mall, golf course & upscale shoppings. Available 6/1. 24 hr appointment. No sign.Show like a model home. Call or email to show.