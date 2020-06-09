11357 ARISTOTLE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss your chance to rent this beautiful 3 story condo at Fairfax Ridge Condominiums. The entry floor offers direct access to the interior access garage. The main (second) floor provides ample space with an open floor plan design. Flush with natural sunlight, hardwood floors and an updated, gormet kitchen. This floor is also highlighted with a offset desk/working space with a small bistro balcony. The third floor boasts two large bedrooms and 2 updated bathrooms. This quiet and well maintained community is awaiting its new tenants to enjoy everything this unit has to offer