11357 ARISTOTLE DRIVE
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

11357 ARISTOTLE DRIVE

11357 Aristotle Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11357 Aristotle Dr, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss your chance to rent this beautiful 3 story condo at Fairfax Ridge Condominiums. The entry floor offers direct access to the interior access garage. The main (second) floor provides ample space with an open floor plan design. Flush with natural sunlight, hardwood floors and an updated, gormet kitchen. This floor is also highlighted with a offset desk/working space with a small bistro balcony. The third floor boasts two large bedrooms and 2 updated bathrooms. This quiet and well maintained community is awaiting its new tenants to enjoy everything this unit has to offer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11357 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have any available units?
11357 ARISTOTLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 11357 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have?
Some of 11357 ARISTOTLE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11357 ARISTOTLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11357 ARISTOTLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11357 ARISTOTLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11357 ARISTOTLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 11357 ARISTOTLE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11357 ARISTOTLE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11357 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11357 ARISTOTLE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11357 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11357 ARISTOTLE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11357 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11357 ARISTOTLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11357 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11357 ARISTOTLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11357 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11357 ARISTOTLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
