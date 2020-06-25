11330 WESTBROOK MILL LANE

NO PET, NO SMOKING, Two Bedrooms and Two Bathrooms, Large Condo for Rent, attached 1 garage with additional parking space front of garage. One block from Shopping and restaurant. Quiet neighborhood, The unit is better than picture.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
