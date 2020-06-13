/
3 bedroom apartments
113 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fair Lakes, VA
4641 HUMMINGBIRD LANE
4641 Hummingbird Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2082 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!!, Well Maintained 3 bedroom, 3.
12646 HERON RIDGE DRIVE
12646 Heron Ridge Drive, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2437 sqft
Brick front 2 car garage Townhome. 3 Levels with 9x10 bump-out. Deck off Breakfast area. Gourmet kitchen with island, new cooktop, new stainless steel double wall oven and refrigerator. Family room off kitchen with ceiling fan.
4737 GREAT HERON CIRCLE
4737 Great Heron Circle, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2160 sqft
Elegant, spacious brick end Town house, light filled, brick walkway and stairs, within 2 miles of major highways (I- 66, US 50, Ffax Co.
4609 FAIR VALLEY DRIVE
4609 Fair Valley Drive, Fair Lakes, VA
**TOTAL FINISHED SPACE 2,230 SF ***4 BED ROOM + 3.1 BATH + 2 CAR GARAGE ***WOOD FLOORS 3 LEVES ***NEXT TO FAIR LAKES SHOPPING MALL/EASY TO ACCESS RT.286 FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY/ RT.28/ RT.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Lakes
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1261 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,259
1301 sqft
Minutes from Route 50 for convenient travel. Nationally known stores and restaurants nearby. Welcoming fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Keep fit in the 24-hour gym and game room.
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1179 sqft
Close to Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center for convenient shopping. Both cats and dogs allowed. Tennis and racquetball courts with full clubhouse. Stainless steel throughout kitchen.
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1314 sqft
Stunning kitchens with granite countertops. Charming fireplace welcomes you home to hardwood floors and luxury amenities. Located near world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to Penderbrook Golf Club and Virginia Golf Center.
13338 REGAL CREST DRIVE
13338 Regal Crest Drive, Centreville, VA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13338 REGAL CREST DRIVE in Centreville. View photos, descriptions and more!
13430 MATTHEWS VISTA DR
13430 Matthews Vista Drive, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Huge End/Row townhome in peaceful section of Faircrest. Main level has hardwood floors with sunroom and office. Kitchen has tile with gas stove. Dining area has hardwood floors. Lot's of floor to ceiling windows.
13357 CONNOR DRIVE
13357 Connor Drive, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1287 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath (all on the same level) condo with wood laminate floors, granite counter tops good sized bed-rooms. Gated community with many amenities including pool, gym and clubhouse. Attached Garage Parking. Great location close to RT.
4651 CARISBROOKE LANE
4651 Carisbrooke Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,760
1600 sqft
A place to call home! This sun filled townhome is conveniently located in the Fair Chase community. As you enter the home, get cozy in the living room with a 3-sided fireplace.
4215 MOZART BRIGADE LANE
4215 Mozart Brigade Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1038 sqft
2 BD/2 BTH plus Bonus Room Condo in Cedar Lakes! In addition to 2 formal bedrooms, this condo has a bonus room which can be used as an office or extra bedroom! All new: energy efficient Pella windows, custom window blinds, kitchen counters.
12002 LISA MARIE COURT
12002 Lisa Marie Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1926 sqft
Gorgeous TH, 3BR, 2.
4523 BILLINGHAM STREET
4523 Billingham Street, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1830 sqft
Beautiful Luxury town house in fairfax,3 BR,2 Full bath, 2 half Bath,Brick front,Hardwood on entire Main Level,Granite Counters,SS Appliances,Ceramic tiles in all the bathrooms,Family room on main level,Break fast area,walk to Huge deck,Huge Master
4130 Leclair Court
4130 Leclair Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1968 sqft
Video walk through of property: Main Level: https://youtu.be/YJvP_yXecpI Top Floor: https://youtu.be/W_TvaEGAUcg Basement: https://youtu.be/t4VxK8SBPU0 Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse in Fairfax.
4522 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE
4522 English Holly Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1830 sqft
AVAILABLE 7-16-2020; 2-Car Garage in great location--easy access to I-66, Fairfax County Parkway 286, Lee Hwy near Fairfax County Gov't Center, Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner, Fair Lakes; Deck backs to tress for privacy; Kitchen with breakfast nook
4209 TRUMBO CT
4209 Trumbo Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
SPACIOUS BRICK FRONT 2 CAR GARAGE TH WITH 3 BR, 2.5.5 BA ON 3 FINISHED LEVELS. 2,378 FINISHED SQFT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, HARDWOOD FLOORS MAIN LEVEL.
12716 DOGWOOD HILLS LN
12716 Dogwood Hills Lane, Greenbriar, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Breathtaking 3-Level Townhouse with attached Garage! Backs to Woods! Wood Floors on main level, Granite Counters! Large Deck and Fenced Yard! Beautiful walk-out Basement with Built-ins and Gas Fireplace.
5180 FIERY DAWN COURT
5180 Fiery Dawn Court, Centreville, VA
GORGEOUS END Town House with4 bedroom ,2full & 1half bathroom. and one car garage. Plenty of windows & open floor plan. Ceramic tile in Kitchen & Foyer .Huge living, Dining and Family rooms.
5329 CUPIDS DART DRIVE
5329 Cupids Dart Dr, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous town home in Centreville
12226 TALL PINES COURT
12226 Tall Pines Court, Fairfax County, VA
over 2800 sq. ft. of finished space on quiet cul-de-sac with quick access to 66 and Fairfax Parkway. All rooms are oversized. Riding mower for lawn will be left for tenants use. With a long lease a pet may be a consideration case by case.
12092 ANTLER CT
12092 Antler Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
WOW BIG REDUCCION DUE OF LACK OF SEEING THE HOME, HOMES IN THIS SUBDIVISION RENT FOR OVER $2800 AVAILABLE MAY 1ST. BEAUTIFUL END UNIT 2 CAR GARAGE TOWNHOME , HW ON MAIN LEVEL, BEAUTIFUL DECK , FORMER MODEL HOME, GOURMET KITCHEN, 3 BEDS 3.
5503 HAMPTON FOREST WAY
5503 Hampton Forest Way, Fairfax County, VA
Amazing 4 bedroom 3 full 2 half bathroom Single Family Home in Sought After Hampton Forest with just over 3,000 finished square feet! Home has been redone impeccably with 2nd car garage add on & updates throughout to kitchen, flooring, bathrooms,
