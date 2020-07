Amenities

Looking for subleasing 1 bedroom apartment located at Fairlakes (Fairfax,VA). Very close to I66, 286, Fairlakes shopping center, Walmart, Target and many other shops/restaurants. The deposit and community fees has already been paid off. Need to just pay for the rent, trash and utility bill based upon usage. The rates are negotiable. Lease ends on March 2019. Photos will be provided based upon request.