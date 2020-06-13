4494 BEACON GROVE CIRCLE

Amenities
Fantastic brick front 3BRs 2.5BAs TH/Condo with one garage and paved driveway in quite East Market neighborhood.Unit overlooking well kept courtyard with benches to enjoy the lawn. Bright & sunny open floor plan in main floor, Large kitchen with granite counter-tops & SS appliances. New Microwave. New Flooring throughout. Master BR with 2 walk-in closets & luxury bathtub & separate shower. Walk to Whole Food & shops. Minutes to Costco and Fair Oaks Mall. Easy commute to 66, 50 & FFX County Pkway. Shuttle bus to metro.