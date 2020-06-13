4494 BEACON GROVE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible courtyard parking garage

Fantastic brick front 3BRs 2.5BAs TH/Condo with one garage and paved driveway in quite East Market neighborhood.Unit overlooking well kept courtyard with benches to enjoy the lawn. Bright & sunny open floor plan in main floor, Large kitchen with granite counter-tops & SS appliances. New Microwave. New Flooring throughout. Master BR with 2 walk-in closets & luxury bathtub & separate shower. Walk to Whole Food & shops. Minutes to Costco and Fair Oaks Mall. Easy commute to 66, 50 & FFX County Pkway. Shuttle bus to metro.