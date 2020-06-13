All apartments in Fair Lakes
Fair Lakes, VA
4494 BEACON GROVE CIRCLE
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:15 AM

4494 BEACON GROVE CIRCLE

4494 Beacon Grove Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4494 Beacon Grove Circle, Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
parking
garage
Fantastic brick front 3BRs 2.5BAs TH/Condo with one garage and paved driveway in quite East Market neighborhood.Unit overlooking well kept courtyard with benches to enjoy the lawn. Bright & sunny open floor plan in main floor, Large kitchen with granite counter-tops & SS appliances. New Microwave. New Flooring throughout. Master BR with 2 walk-in closets & luxury bathtub & separate shower. Walk to Whole Food & shops. Minutes to Costco and Fair Oaks Mall. Easy commute to 66, 50 & FFX County Pkway. Shuttle bus to metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4494 BEACON GROVE CIRCLE have any available units?
4494 BEACON GROVE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Lakes, VA.
What amenities does 4494 BEACON GROVE CIRCLE have?
Some of 4494 BEACON GROVE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4494 BEACON GROVE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4494 BEACON GROVE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4494 BEACON GROVE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4494 BEACON GROVE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Lakes.
Does 4494 BEACON GROVE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 4494 BEACON GROVE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 4494 BEACON GROVE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4494 BEACON GROVE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4494 BEACON GROVE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 4494 BEACON GROVE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 4494 BEACON GROVE CIRCLE have accessible units?
Yes, 4494 BEACON GROVE CIRCLE has accessible units.
Does 4494 BEACON GROVE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4494 BEACON GROVE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4494 BEACON GROVE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4494 BEACON GROVE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
