Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:32 AM

4455 BEACON GROVE CIRCLE

4455 Beacon Grove Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4455 Beacon Grove Circle, Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Sweet two level condo in a great location near 66, 50, 286. Two beds and 2.5 baths. Laundry upstairs. Lots of light comes in from many windows! One car garage and driveway for parking. In the heart of Fair Lakes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

