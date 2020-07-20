4427 EASTWICK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Luxury 2 level garage condo with large balcony overlooking common area. Hardwood on main level, 9' ceiling, gas fireplace in living room, half bath, upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steal appliances. Upper level has 2 bedrooms and 2 upgraded baths. Family room opens to the balcony. Full size washer dryer on upper level. Extra storage off of the balcony. Free shuttle to Vienna metro and easy access to I-66, FFX county Pkway and Rt. 29. Near Whole foods, Starbucks, restaurants and all that Fair Lakes has to offer.