4413 FAIR STONE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Easy living in this beautiful and freshly painted second floor, two bedroom, two bathroom home in the Stonecroft neighborhood! Enjoy the brand new carpet throughout, and have a great time entertaining and cooking with the new gas range and built-in microwave! Open-concept layout and dual master suites with adjoining bathrooms make this home perfect for everyone! On those cool nights, stay warm with your beautiful gas fireplace! Step out onto your massive private balcony right off the living room and enjoy time with family and friends, or just relish a quiet moment for yourself. Nestled amongst the trees, this property feels like a quiet oasis, yet is just steps away to the best shopping and restaurants Fair Lakes has to offer! Never worry about parking -- an abundance of parking spaces awaits! With plenty of storage, walk-in closets and a washer and dryer in unit, this home has it all! Don't forget to check out the gym and take a glimpse of what awaits you next summer when the pool re-opens when you stop by to tour this home. But hurry, it's vacant and won't last long! Additional Details: Security deposit $1,795. Pets: Case-by-case basis with a pet deposit of $500. Application/Processing fee: $35 per 18 year old and above (can be paid via credit card).