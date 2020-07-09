All apartments in Fair Lakes
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM

4413 FAIR STONE DRIVE

4413 Fair Stone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4413 Fair Stone Drive, Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Easy living in this beautiful and freshly painted second floor, two bedroom, two bathroom home in the Stonecroft neighborhood! Enjoy the brand new carpet throughout, and have a great time entertaining and cooking with the new gas range and built-in microwave! Open-concept layout and dual master suites with adjoining bathrooms make this home perfect for everyone! On those cool nights, stay warm with your beautiful gas fireplace! Step out onto your massive private balcony right off the living room and enjoy time with family and friends, or just relish a quiet moment for yourself. Nestled amongst the trees, this property feels like a quiet oasis, yet is just steps away to the best shopping and restaurants Fair Lakes has to offer! Never worry about parking -- an abundance of parking spaces awaits! With plenty of storage, walk-in closets and a washer and dryer in unit, this home has it all! Don't forget to check out the gym and take a glimpse of what awaits you next summer when the pool re-opens when you stop by to tour this home. But hurry, it's vacant and won't last long! Additional Details: Security deposit $1,795. Pets: Case-by-case basis with a pet deposit of $500. Application/Processing fee: $35 per 18 year old and above (can be paid via credit card).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4413 FAIR STONE DRIVE have any available units?
4413 FAIR STONE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Lakes, VA.
What amenities does 4413 FAIR STONE DRIVE have?
Some of 4413 FAIR STONE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4413 FAIR STONE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4413 FAIR STONE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4413 FAIR STONE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4413 FAIR STONE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4413 FAIR STONE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4413 FAIR STONE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4413 FAIR STONE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4413 FAIR STONE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4413 FAIR STONE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4413 FAIR STONE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4413 FAIR STONE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4413 FAIR STONE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4413 FAIR STONE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4413 FAIR STONE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4413 FAIR STONE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4413 FAIR STONE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
