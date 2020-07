Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Huge luxury 2 car garage town home in sought after FAIRLAKES!! - Huge 2 car garage town home in sought after Fair Lakes. Waterfront w/deck that overlooks pond. Hardwood floors/new carpet/new paint and move-in ready!! Large open spaces, vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light. Walk to shopping and restaurants, super close to FFX PKWY, 66 & 29. This home will go FAST, do not wait!! Pets are case by case w/deposit. Make checks to Wilkinson PM



(RLNE2509637)