Fair Lakes, VA
13085 AUTUMN WOODS WAY
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

13085 AUTUMN WOODS WAY

13085 Autumn Woods Way · No Longer Available
Fair Lakes
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

13085 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
Very conveniently located Beautiful Main Level 1 bedroom condo in Fairlakes area. South-West exposure filled with natural light. Wooden floors through out. Granite kitchen and bathroom countertops, plantation shutters on windows, gas fireplace, washer-dryer in unit, balcony with storage room, walking distance to 24 hours Walmart, Target, BestBuy and many Restaurants. Bus to Vienna metro. Club house with swimming, gym, Rball. BATHROOM IS BEING FULLY UPGRADED, NEW FLOORING BEING INSTALLED. ENTIRE UNIT WILL BE FRESHLY PAINTED. ALL READY BY MAY 31ST TO MOVE-IN FROM JUNE 1st. NEW PICTURES WILL BE UPLOADED AFTER ALL WORK DONE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13085 AUTUMN WOODS WAY have any available units?
13085 AUTUMN WOODS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Lakes, VA.
What amenities does 13085 AUTUMN WOODS WAY have?
Some of 13085 AUTUMN WOODS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13085 AUTUMN WOODS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13085 AUTUMN WOODS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13085 AUTUMN WOODS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13085 AUTUMN WOODS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Lakes.
Does 13085 AUTUMN WOODS WAY offer parking?
No, 13085 AUTUMN WOODS WAY does not offer parking.
Does 13085 AUTUMN WOODS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13085 AUTUMN WOODS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13085 AUTUMN WOODS WAY have a pool?
No, 13085 AUTUMN WOODS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13085 AUTUMN WOODS WAY have accessible units?
No, 13085 AUTUMN WOODS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13085 AUTUMN WOODS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13085 AUTUMN WOODS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 13085 AUTUMN WOODS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 13085 AUTUMN WOODS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
