13085 AUTUMN WOODS WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym

Very conveniently located Beautiful Main Level 1 bedroom condo in Fairlakes area. South-West exposure filled with natural light. Wooden floors through out. Granite kitchen and bathroom countertops, plantation shutters on windows, gas fireplace, washer-dryer in unit, balcony with storage room, walking distance to 24 hours Walmart, Target, BestBuy and many Restaurants. Bus to Vienna metro. Club house with swimming, gym, Rball. BATHROOM IS BEING FULLY UPGRADED, NEW FLOORING BEING INSTALLED. ENTIRE UNIT WILL BE FRESHLY PAINTED. ALL READY BY MAY 31ST TO MOVE-IN FROM JUNE 1st. NEW PICTURES WILL BE UPLOADED AFTER ALL WORK DONE.