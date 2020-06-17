All apartments in Fair Lakes
Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:22 PM

12874 FAIR BRIAR LANE

12874 Fair Briar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12874 Fair Briar Lane, Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful Rental!! Location is the key here. Enjoy the security of a gated community, covered parking and in close proximity to shopping, entertainment and so much more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12874 FAIR BRIAR LANE have any available units?
12874 FAIR BRIAR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Lakes, VA.
Is 12874 FAIR BRIAR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12874 FAIR BRIAR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12874 FAIR BRIAR LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12874 FAIR BRIAR LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Lakes.
Does 12874 FAIR BRIAR LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12874 FAIR BRIAR LANE offers parking.
Does 12874 FAIR BRIAR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12874 FAIR BRIAR LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12874 FAIR BRIAR LANE have a pool?
No, 12874 FAIR BRIAR LANE does not have a pool.
Does 12874 FAIR BRIAR LANE have accessible units?
No, 12874 FAIR BRIAR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12874 FAIR BRIAR LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12874 FAIR BRIAR LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12874 FAIR BRIAR LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12874 FAIR BRIAR LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
