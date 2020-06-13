12854 FAIR BRIAR LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool garage

Welcome to your new 1 bedroom condo in Fair Lakes! This is one of the hottest places to live in Fairfax County and why wouldn't it be? Just across the street you will find the bustling restaurants and shops of Fair Lakes Shopping Center, and the Fairfax County Parkway and I-66 are practically just outside the gates of this private community. The ground level condo features a great bathroom, stylish kitchen, spacious living area and the best part, a one car garage. The community has gated access, multiple picnic areas, a great outdoor swimming pool and a clubhouse with lounge, party room, game room and fitness center. Chic-Fil-A is right outside the gates, Whole Foods is just around the corner and the Vienna Metro is a short drive up the highway. Welcome to your new life!