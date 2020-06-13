All apartments in Fair Lakes
12854 FAIR BRIAR LANE
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM

12854 FAIR BRIAR LANE

12854 Fair Briar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12854 Fair Briar Lane, Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to your new 1 bedroom condo in Fair Lakes! This is one of the hottest places to live in Fairfax County and why wouldn't it be? Just across the street you will find the bustling restaurants and shops of Fair Lakes Shopping Center, and the Fairfax County Parkway and I-66 are practically just outside the gates of this private community. The ground level condo features a great bathroom, stylish kitchen, spacious living area and the best part, a one car garage. The community has gated access, multiple picnic areas, a great outdoor swimming pool and a clubhouse with lounge, party room, game room and fitness center. Chic-Fil-A is right outside the gates, Whole Foods is just around the corner and the Vienna Metro is a short drive up the highway. Welcome to your new life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12854 FAIR BRIAR LANE have any available units?
12854 FAIR BRIAR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Lakes, VA.
What amenities does 12854 FAIR BRIAR LANE have?
Some of 12854 FAIR BRIAR LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12854 FAIR BRIAR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12854 FAIR BRIAR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12854 FAIR BRIAR LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12854 FAIR BRIAR LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Lakes.
Does 12854 FAIR BRIAR LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12854 FAIR BRIAR LANE offers parking.
Does 12854 FAIR BRIAR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12854 FAIR BRIAR LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12854 FAIR BRIAR LANE have a pool?
Yes, 12854 FAIR BRIAR LANE has a pool.
Does 12854 FAIR BRIAR LANE have accessible units?
No, 12854 FAIR BRIAR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12854 FAIR BRIAR LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12854 FAIR BRIAR LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12854 FAIR BRIAR LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12854 FAIR BRIAR LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
